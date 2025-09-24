Left Menu

The U.N. Tug-of-War: Snapback Sanctions on Iran

Iran and European nations strive to prevent the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear activities. The 2015 JCPOA deal might unravel as the ‘snapback’ mechanism threatens renewed sanctions. Negotiations and geopolitical tensions continue with significant global implications, particularly involving the U.S., Russia, and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:20 IST
The U.N. Tug-of-War: Snapback Sanctions on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the United Nations, the looming reimposition of sanctions on Iran has reignited intense diplomatic negotiations. With the deadline approaching, Britain, France, and Germany are making last-minute efforts to prevent the reinstatement of punitive measures, which are part of the 2015 nuclear deal.

This agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aimed to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting sanctions. However, the process could snap back due to alleged non-compliance by Iran, sparking a global geopolitical conflict involving significant powers like the U.S., Russia, and China.

The Security Council remains divided, with European nations urging continued dialogue. Meanwhile, Iran's strategic allies, Russia and China, propose extending talks, challenging the E3's actions. A resolution remains elusive as tensions escalate, impacting international relations and security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
For first time in nearly 60 years, a Syrian president addresses UN after longtime predecessor's ouster, reports AP.

For first time in nearly 60 years, a Syrian president addresses UN after lon...

 Global
2
India Bolsters STEMM Aspirations with ₹2277 Crore Capacity Building Scheme

India Bolsters STEMM Aspirations with ₹2277 Crore Capacity Building Scheme

 India
3
Tragedy at the Mines: Fatal Explosion at Jharkhand's CCL

Tragedy at the Mines: Fatal Explosion at Jharkhand's CCL

 India
4
BJD Accuses Ex-Leader of Deception Post Suspension

BJD Accuses Ex-Leader of Deception Post Suspension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025