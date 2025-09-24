Left Menu

Punjab Takes a Stand: Zero Tolerance on Crime During Festive Season

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has instructed police commissioners and senior superintendents to enforce a zero-tolerance policy on crime, emphasizing law and order during the festival season. He stressed proactive measures against rising social media threats and potential incidents prompted by miscreants, advocating for community harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:28 IST
In a move to tighten security during the festive season, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued a directive to commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against crime.

In a virtual meeting with the police hierarchy, CM Mann emphasized the importance of comprehensive arrangements to ensure law and order, public safety, and the smooth conduct of events amid increased activity from miscreants and anti-social elements.

Mann called for vigilance and proactive measures in response to the increasing circulation of radical social media content, tasking CPs and SSPs with monitoring and referring such material to cybercrime units for action. As Punjab faces ongoing threats due to its border position, the CM urged the preservation of communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

