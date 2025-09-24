Left Menu

Crackdown on Awami League: Unwavering Resolve to Maintain Order

Bangladesh police have apprehended 244 activists of the banned Awami League during several flash processions in Dhaka. Authorities also seized crude bombs and banners. This mass arrest is part of ongoing efforts to prevent disruptions ahead of planned elections. Previously, officers have faced consequences for not controlling such activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant security operation, Bangladesh police arrested 244 activists linked to the disbanded Awami League party, following multiple flash processions in Dhaka on Wednesday. The arrests come amid heightened tensions as authorities strive to maintain order ahead of upcoming elections.

Officials reported the seizure of fourteen crude bombs and seven banners during the arrests, raising concerns over potential threats to public safety. The raids mark the highest number of arrests in a single day related to Awami League activities, part of a broader crackdown on the banned party's demonstrations in recent months.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam emphasized the necessity of these actions, given the party's repeated attempts to stage disruptive events. The interim government, led by Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus, has made it clear that law enforcement must prevent such demonstrations to preserve peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

