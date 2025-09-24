Crackdown on Awami League: Unwavering Resolve to Maintain Order

In a significant security operation, Bangladesh police arrested 244 activists linked to the disbanded Awami League party, following multiple flash processions in Dhaka on Wednesday. The arrests come amid heightened tensions as authorities strive to maintain order ahead of upcoming elections.

Officials reported the seizure of fourteen crude bombs and seven banners during the arrests, raising concerns over potential threats to public safety. The raids mark the highest number of arrests in a single day related to Awami League activities, part of a broader crackdown on the banned party's demonstrations in recent months.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam emphasized the necessity of these actions, given the party's repeated attempts to stage disruptive events. The interim government, led by Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus, has made it clear that law enforcement must prevent such demonstrations to preserve peace.

