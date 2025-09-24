Hoax Bomb Threats Rattle Nagpur: Man Arrested

A man from Nagpur was apprehended for issuing hoax bomb threats against various police establishments in the city, an official disclosed on Wednesday. The threatening calls, all unfounded, were directed towards Katol police station, Nagpur Rural Police headquarters, and others.

The police received alerts on Tuesday afternoon regarding potential threats from the anonymous caller, which were quickly determined to be hoaxes after thorough searches revealed no suspicious items.

The suspect, Chetan Ramdas Banait, hailing from Katol and possessing a criminal history, was identified and arrested. He had previously been under investigation under the NDPS Act.

