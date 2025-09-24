Hoax Bomb Threats Rattle Nagpur: Man Arrested
A man in Nagpur has been arrested for making hoax bomb threats targeting a police station, rural police headquarters, and other locations. The caller, with a criminal record, was quickly tracked down. Police conducted searches but found no suspicious objects, confirming the threats were baseless.
- Country:
- India
A man from Nagpur was apprehended for issuing hoax bomb threats against various police establishments in the city, an official disclosed on Wednesday. The threatening calls, all unfounded, were directed towards Katol police station, Nagpur Rural Police headquarters, and others.
The police received alerts on Tuesday afternoon regarding potential threats from the anonymous caller, which were quickly determined to be hoaxes after thorough searches revealed no suspicious items.
The suspect, Chetan Ramdas Banait, hailing from Katol and possessing a criminal history, was identified and arrested. He had previously been under investigation under the NDPS Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Arrests and Allegations in a Rs 2,500 Crore Scandal
Folk Singer's Arrest Sparks Outrage Over Controversial YouTube Video
Legal Maneuvering: Bolsonaro's Lawyer Requests End to House Arrest
South Kashmir Arrest: Key Link in Pahalgam Attack Uncovered
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder