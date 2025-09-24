Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of Esteemed IAS Officer Dr. Beela Venkatesan

Dr. Beela Venkatesan, a senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, passed away at 56. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin expressed his condolences, highlighting her service during the COVID-19 lockdown as Health and Family Welfare Secretary. Her demise has left a significant void.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:26 IST
Dr. Beela Venkatesan, a respected senior IAS officer, passed away at the age of 56 on Wednesday. She had been serving as the Principal Secretary of the Energy Department at the time of her passing.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, expressed profound sorrow over her untimely demise. In an official statement, Stalin reflected on her extensive service record across multiple government departments, including her pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic as the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare.

Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences to her family, underscoring the significant loss to the state administration due to her passing. Her contributions to various departments have left an indelible impact on many aspects of governance in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

