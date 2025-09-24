Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Ladakh: Calls for Statehood Ignite Protests

The CPI(ML) Liberation holds the Modi government accountable for unrest in Ladakh over demands for statehood, which sparked violent protests. Protests reflect anger over unfulfilled democratic aspirations and lack of special constitutional provisions for tribal protection. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's fast highlights the urgency of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has pointed fingers at the Modi government for the recent upheaval in Ladakh, attributing the violence during statehood protests to government policies.

Demands for statehood are intensifying in both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, with protestors appealing for democratic rights and constitutional protections.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing fast underscores the gravity of the crisis, urging the government to address the aspirations of Ladakh's people and avert further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

