Tensions Rise in Ladakh: Calls for Statehood Ignite Protests

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has pointed fingers at the Modi government for the recent upheaval in Ladakh, attributing the violence during statehood protests to government policies.

Demands for statehood are intensifying in both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, with protestors appealing for democratic rights and constitutional protections.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing fast underscores the gravity of the crisis, urging the government to address the aspirations of Ladakh's people and avert further unrest.

