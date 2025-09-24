Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: 3 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized in Assam

A major drug haul in Assam's Cachar district resulted in the seizure of narcotic substances worth Rs 90 crore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that two peddlers were arrested after police intercepted their vehicle and confiscated three lakh Yaba tablets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:41 IST
Massive Drug Bust: 3 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Assam's Cachar district have conducted a significant drug raid, seizing narcotic substances valued at Rs 90 crore. Two individuals involved in the illicit operation have been apprehended.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that based on credible intelligence, the Cachar District Police intercepted a vehicle from a neighboring state, uncovering a haul of three lakh Yaba tablets.

Yaba, a potent mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, is often referred to as 'crazy medicine' in Thai. The apprehended peddlers were caught during this targeted operation, underscoring the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potential Implications

Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potentia...

 United States
2
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
3
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global
4
Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025