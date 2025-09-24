Massive Drug Bust: 3 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized in Assam
A major drug haul in Assam's Cachar district resulted in the seizure of narcotic substances worth Rs 90 crore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that two peddlers were arrested after police intercepted their vehicle and confiscated three lakh Yaba tablets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that based on credible intelligence, the Cachar District Police intercepted a vehicle from a neighboring state, uncovering a haul of three lakh Yaba tablets.
Yaba, a potent mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, is often referred to as 'crazy medicine' in Thai. The apprehended peddlers were caught during this targeted operation, underscoring the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region.
