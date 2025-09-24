Massive Drug Bust: 3 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized in Assam

Authorities in Assam's Cachar district have conducted a significant drug raid, seizing narcotic substances valued at Rs 90 crore. Two individuals involved in the illicit operation have been apprehended.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that based on credible intelligence, the Cachar District Police intercepted a vehicle from a neighboring state, uncovering a haul of three lakh Yaba tablets.

Yaba, a potent mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, is often referred to as 'crazy medicine' in Thai. The apprehended peddlers were caught during this targeted operation, underscoring the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region.