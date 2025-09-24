Left Menu

Hopeful Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict

The U.S. anticipates a potential breakthrough in the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas, as revealed by special envoy Steve Witkoff. Trump's 21-point peace plan was discussed with leaders during the U.N. General Assembly. Optimism remains high for progress in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States expresses optimism over the possibility of progress in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Special envoy Steve Witkoff conveyed this sentiment, foreseeing potential breakthroughs in dialogue between Israel and Hamas in the near future.

During the U.N. General Assembly, President Donald Trump's administration introduced a 21-point peace proposal to key leaders, aiming to foster discussions and promote peace efforts.

The upcoming days are expected to be critical as diplomatic efforts intensify, with the international community watching closely for developments that might bring relief and stability to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

