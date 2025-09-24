Hopeful Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict

The United States expresses optimism over the possibility of progress in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Special envoy Steve Witkoff conveyed this sentiment, foreseeing potential breakthroughs in dialogue between Israel and Hamas in the near future.

During the U.N. General Assembly, President Donald Trump's administration introduced a 21-point peace proposal to key leaders, aiming to foster discussions and promote peace efforts.

The upcoming days are expected to be critical as diplomatic efforts intensify, with the international community watching closely for developments that might bring relief and stability to the region.

