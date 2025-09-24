Scammer Sentenced in Elvis Presley Graceland Fraud Scheme

A Missouri woman has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for a scheme targeting the family of legendary singer Elvis Presley. The Department of Justice confirmed that U.S. District Court Judge John Fowlkes imposed the sentence on Lisa Jeanine Findley in Memphis.

Findley designed a fraudulent plot involving Graceland, falsely claiming Lisa Marie Presley had used the estate as collateral on a $3.8 million loan that never existed. Documents were forged to support the claim, threatening foreclosure on the iconic landmark.

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's daughter, inherited Graceland and filed a lawsuit against the fake company Naussany Investments, which Findley used. A judge blocked the illicit sale, securing Graceland's status as a revered cultural site.

