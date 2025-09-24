Left Menu

Scammer Sentenced in Elvis Presley Graceland Fraud Scheme

A Missouri woman, Lisa Jeanine Findley, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for defrauding the Presley family of millions and attempting to steal their Graceland estate shares. She used forged documents to claim Lisa Marie Presley pledged Graceland as collateral for a nonexistent loan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:50 IST
Scammer Sentenced in Elvis Presley Graceland Fraud Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Missouri woman has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for a scheme targeting the family of legendary singer Elvis Presley. The Department of Justice confirmed that U.S. District Court Judge John Fowlkes imposed the sentence on Lisa Jeanine Findley in Memphis.

Findley designed a fraudulent plot involving Graceland, falsely claiming Lisa Marie Presley had used the estate as collateral on a $3.8 million loan that never existed. Documents were forged to support the claim, threatening foreclosure on the iconic landmark.

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's daughter, inherited Graceland and filed a lawsuit against the fake company Naussany Investments, which Findley used. A judge blocked the illicit sale, securing Graceland's status as a revered cultural site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

