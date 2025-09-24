Left Menu

Delhi Court Demands Comprehensive Probe Into Medical Negligence Allegations

A Delhi court criticized the police's closure report in a medical negligence case and ordered a thorough investigation. Allegations include unqualified medical professionals causing severe harm. Despite hospital denials, the court identified key areas needing investigation, including doctor's qualifications and potential falsification of medical records.

A Delhi court has criticized the police for filing a closure report without a comprehensive investigation into allegations of medical negligence. The case, involving an incident at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, includes serious charges such as unqualified medical practitioners causing irreversible harm.

Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Katariya, presiding over a protest petition against the police report, highlighted several crucial aspects that were overlooked. These include the legitimacy of medical qualifications among treating doctors and the possible falsification of medical records.

The court ordered a thorough investigation, urging the deputy commissioner of police to take charge and submit an extensive report within three months. Despite hospital claims of non-negligence, the court stressed the need for a detailed probe into these grave allegations.

