Italy Proposes Aid Distribution for Gaza Amid Drone Attack on Flotilla

Italy has called on an international flotilla to hand over its aid supplies for Gaza to be distributed by the local Catholic Church after drones attacked the group overnight. The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of around 50 civilian boats, seeks to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, proposed delivering the aid via Cyprus to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, a plan supported by the Italian, Cypriot, and Israeli governments. Meloni labeled the flotilla's initiative as 'gratuitous, dangerous, and irresponsible.'

The flotilla, which includes Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, reported no casualties from the drone explosions but remains undeterred. Italy dispatched a navy frigate amid Israeli demands for humanitarian aid to be dropped at an Israeli port, with consequences promised for non-compliance.

