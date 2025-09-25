Left Menu

Italy Proposes Aid Distribution for Gaza Amid Drone Attack on Flotilla

Italy urged an international flotilla to transfer its Gaza aid supplies to the local Catholic Church following a drone attack. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suggested handing the aid over in Cyprus for safe delivery. The flotilla aims to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza but faced strong criticisms and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy has called on an international flotilla to hand over its aid supplies for Gaza to be distributed by the local Catholic Church after drones attacked the group overnight. The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of around 50 civilian boats, seeks to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, proposed delivering the aid via Cyprus to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, a plan supported by the Italian, Cypriot, and Israeli governments. Meloni labeled the flotilla's initiative as 'gratuitous, dangerous, and irresponsible.'

The flotilla, which includes Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, reported no casualties from the drone explosions but remains undeterred. Italy dispatched a navy frigate amid Israeli demands for humanitarian aid to be dropped at an Israeli port, with consequences promised for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

