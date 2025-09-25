Left Menu

Future of U.S. Funding for Haiti's Security Force Uncertain

A top U.S. official warned that continued U.S. funding for a U.N.-backed security mission in Haiti is at risk. If the U.N. Security Council rejects a proposal to transition the mission, support may end in December. Decisions on future funding remain pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:28 IST
The stability of U.S. financial support for Haiti's security force came into question as a top official announced that future funding might not be guaranteed. The U.N.-backed Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti could face financial cutbacks if the U.N. Security Council does not approve its expansion into a larger operation.

During a media briefing, Henry Wooster, U.S. charge d'affaires in Haiti, highlighted that the current U.S. financial commitment is set to expire at the end of December. This expiration could significantly impact ongoing security measures unless further decisions on extending support are reached.

While discussions continue, the uncertainty surrounding international support poses a significant challenge to maintaining stability and security initiatives in Haiti. The outcome largely depends on discussions at the Security Council and the strategic interests of the U.S. in the region.

