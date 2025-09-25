Left Menu

Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

The United States revealed a 21-point Middle East peace plan at the U.N. meetings, targeting a resolution in Gaza. Amidst ongoing conflict, with severe casualties and destruction, the U.S. sees potential for a breakthrough. Tensions remain high in Gaza and the West Bank as global powers work towards post-war stabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 03:01 IST
Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States introduced a detailed Middle East peace plan at this week's U.N. meetings, aiming for a significant breakthrough in the ongoing Gaza conflict, according to its regional envoy on Wednesday.

The plan was presented by U.S. President Donald Trump to leaders of several Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, during a side meeting at the annual General Assembly on Monday, reported Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy.

The conflict continues to devastate Gaza, claiming over 65,000 Palestinian lives as Israel maintains its military operations. Meanwhile, global diplomatic efforts persist, and U.S. officials express cautious optimism for progress, despite the complex situation on the ground.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump Meets Sharif

Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump Meets Sharif

 United States
2
Venezuelan Quake Shakes Nation

Venezuelan Quake Shakes Nation

 Venezuela
3
Ruto Pushes for Extended AGOA as Kenya Eyes Trade Deal with US

Ruto Pushes for Extended AGOA as Kenya Eyes Trade Deal with US

 Global
4
Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles

Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025