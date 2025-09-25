Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

The United States introduced a detailed Middle East peace plan at this week's U.N. meetings, aiming for a significant breakthrough in the ongoing Gaza conflict, according to its regional envoy on Wednesday.

The plan was presented by U.S. President Donald Trump to leaders of several Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, during a side meeting at the annual General Assembly on Monday, reported Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy.

The conflict continues to devastate Gaza, claiming over 65,000 Palestinian lives as Israel maintains its military operations. Meanwhile, global diplomatic efforts persist, and U.S. officials express cautious optimism for progress, despite the complex situation on the ground.