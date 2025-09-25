D.R. Congo and Rwanda: A New Chapter in Regional Peace Efforts

In a significant move towards peace, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are set to begin implementing security measures as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement starting next month. According to sources, the operations targeting the Congo-based Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and facilitating the withdrawal of Rwandan troops will commence between October 21 and 31.

The peace initiative, signed on June 27 in Washington, aims to quell long-standing discord in a region abundant in minerals like tantalum, gold, and lithium. Despite earlier concerns and setbacks, both nations are pressing forward with the peace plan after meetings in September and a series of diplomatic engagements.

Nevertheless, challenges remain regarding the relationships of both countries with armed groups, raising questions about Rwanda's connection to the M23 militia. The Congolese President stresses the non-negotiable terms for Rwandan troop withdrawal. As discussions continue, final preparations for a regional economic integration framework are set to take place in Washington.

