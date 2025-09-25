Left Menu

D.R. Congo and Rwanda: A New Chapter in Regional Peace Efforts

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda plan to implement security measures as part of a U.S.-mediated peace deal starting next month. The agreement includes targeting the Congo-based FDLR and withdrawing Rwandan troops. Previous tensions and misunderstandings have delayed progress, but both nations remain committed to achieving peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 03:14 IST
D.R. Congo and Rwanda: A New Chapter in Regional Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards peace, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are set to begin implementing security measures as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement starting next month. According to sources, the operations targeting the Congo-based Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and facilitating the withdrawal of Rwandan troops will commence between October 21 and 31.

The peace initiative, signed on June 27 in Washington, aims to quell long-standing discord in a region abundant in minerals like tantalum, gold, and lithium. Despite earlier concerns and setbacks, both nations are pressing forward with the peace plan after meetings in September and a series of diplomatic engagements.

Nevertheless, challenges remain regarding the relationships of both countries with armed groups, raising questions about Rwanda's connection to the M23 militia. The Congolese President stresses the non-negotiable terms for Rwandan troop withdrawal. As discussions continue, final preparations for a regional economic integration framework are set to take place in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump Meets Sharif

Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump Meets Sharif

 United States
2
Venezuelan Quake Shakes Nation

Venezuelan Quake Shakes Nation

 Venezuela
3
Ruto Pushes for Extended AGOA as Kenya Eyes Trade Deal with US

Ruto Pushes for Extended AGOA as Kenya Eyes Trade Deal with US

 Global
4
Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles

Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025