Baltic States Urge U.S. Troop Continuity Amid Rising Russian Tensions

The Baltic countries are urging the United States to maintain its military presence in Europe due to heightened tensions with Russia. Officials have not received definitive assurances, yet are optimistic about ongoing U.S. support.

Concerns have arisen with the return of President Donald Trump, as European allies fear troop reductions amidst a perceived increased threat from Russia. Estonian and Lithuanian foreign ministers have emphasized the strategic necessity of U.S. presence.

The U.S. is gradually withdrawing some security support near Russia's border, with current troop levels in Europe reduced to 80,000 from over 100,000 post-Ukraine 2022 invasion. The Baltic leaders continue to advocate for U.S. military continuity to enhance regional stability.

