White House Preps for Potential Mass Firings Amid Shutdown Threat

The White House has instructed federal agencies to plan for mass firings if a government shutdown occurs, marking a new approach from previous temporary furloughs. Agencies must identify programs losing funding as the September 30 deadline looms for Congress to agree on federal spending and avert the shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 07:49 IST
The White House has issued a directive to federal agencies to prepare for mass firings in the event of a government shutdown next week, a shift from the usual temporary furloughs seen in past shutdowns.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) sent a memo instructing agencies to pinpoint programs and projects that would lose funding on October 1 if Congress does not pass legislation to maintain government operations.

This memo suggests agencies submit reduction-in-force plans and notify employees, highlighting the high stakes in political negotiations over federal spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

