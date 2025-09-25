White House Preps for Potential Mass Firings Amid Shutdown Threat

The White House has issued a directive to federal agencies to prepare for mass firings in the event of a government shutdown next week, a shift from the usual temporary furloughs seen in past shutdowns.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) sent a memo instructing agencies to pinpoint programs and projects that would lose funding on October 1 if Congress does not pass legislation to maintain government operations.

This memo suggests agencies submit reduction-in-force plans and notify employees, highlighting the high stakes in political negotiations over federal spending.

