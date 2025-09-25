Left Menu

Two officials suspended after two sisters electrocuted in UP village

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 25-09-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 09:54 IST
Two officials suspended after two sisters electrocuted in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against a sub-divisional officer and a junior engineer of the electricity department, a day after two sisters were electrocuted to death in Jirabasti village here, police said on Thursday.

The two also have been suspended by the power department.

The girls, identified as Aanchal Yadav (15), a Class 9 student, and her sister Alka Yadav (12), a Class 6 student, were returning home from school when they came into contact with a live broken wire in a waterlogged area.

The mother of the victims, Sunita Yadav, filed a complaint at the Sukhapura police station, leading to a case being registered against Sub Divisional Officer Anil Ram and Junior Engineer Ashutosh Pandey.

The FIR alleged that ''gross negligence'' by the two officials led to the death of the two sisters.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said police are investigating the matter.

District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the two deceased students, assuring that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Rugby-All Blacks captain Barrett out of Australia clash, veterans return

UPDATE 2-Rugby-All Blacks captain Barrett out of Australia clash, veterans r...

 Global
2
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

 Kuwait
3
India needs 40x surge in non-fossil energy to meet Viksit Bharat 2047 vision: CII-EY report

India needs 40x surge in non-fossil energy to meet Viksit Bharat 2047 vision...

 India
4
Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks on with Botswana, Namibia, Kenya

Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks on with Botswana, ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

Why Women Entrepreneurs in Peru Lag in Informal Firms but Match Men at the Top

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025