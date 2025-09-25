Two officials suspended after two sisters electrocuted in UP village

An FIR has been lodged against a sub-divisional officer and a junior engineer of the electricity department, a day after two sisters were electrocuted to death in Jirabasti village here, police said on Thursday.

The two also have been suspended by the power department.

The girls, identified as Aanchal Yadav (15), a Class 9 student, and her sister Alka Yadav (12), a Class 6 student, were returning home from school when they came into contact with a live broken wire in a waterlogged area.

The mother of the victims, Sunita Yadav, filed a complaint at the Sukhapura police station, leading to a case being registered against Sub Divisional Officer Anil Ram and Junior Engineer Ashutosh Pandey.

The FIR alleged that ''gross negligence'' by the two officials led to the death of the two sisters.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said police are investigating the matter.

District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the two deceased students, assuring that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

