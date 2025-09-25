Odisha Vigilance Nabs Engineer in Bribery Scandal

Odisha's vigilance authorities have arrested Tusharkant Ray, an executive engineer with the TPCODL, Bhubaneswar, on charges of accepting a bribe. According to officials, Ray was caught red-handed accepting Rs 20,000 from an electrical contractor in exchange for providing a favorable final inspection report.

The contractor, who had been seeking the report for two months, alerted the vigilance team after Ray demanded the bribe. Acting swiftly, the team set a trap and apprehended Ray while he was exchanging cash in a park near his residence.

Subsequent searches of Ray's properties revealed Rs 9,53,200 in undisclosed cash. A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of Ray's alleged corrupt activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)