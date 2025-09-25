Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance Nabs Engineer in Bribery Scandal

Odisha's vigilance team arrested Tusharkant Ray, an executive engineer at TPCODL, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor. The engineer demanded the bribe for issuing a final inspection report. The vigilance team caught Ray in the act and seized the bribe money, uncovering further cash at his residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:51 IST
Odisha Vigilance Nabs Engineer in Bribery Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's vigilance authorities have arrested Tusharkant Ray, an executive engineer with the TPCODL, Bhubaneswar, on charges of accepting a bribe. According to officials, Ray was caught red-handed accepting Rs 20,000 from an electrical contractor in exchange for providing a favorable final inspection report.

The contractor, who had been seeking the report for two months, alerted the vigilance team after Ray demanded the bribe. Acting swiftly, the team set a trap and apprehended Ray while he was exchanging cash in a park near his residence.

Subsequent searches of Ray's properties revealed Rs 9,53,200 in undisclosed cash. A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of Ray's alleged corrupt activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

 India
2
Digital Platforms Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India

Digital Platforms Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India

 United States
3
Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

 Denmark
4
PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025

PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025