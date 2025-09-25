Odisha Vigilance Nabs Engineer in Bribery Scandal
Odisha's vigilance team arrested Tusharkant Ray, an executive engineer at TPCODL, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor. The engineer demanded the bribe for issuing a final inspection report. The vigilance team caught Ray in the act and seized the bribe money, uncovering further cash at his residence.
Odisha's vigilance authorities have arrested Tusharkant Ray, an executive engineer with the TPCODL, Bhubaneswar, on charges of accepting a bribe. According to officials, Ray was caught red-handed accepting Rs 20,000 from an electrical contractor in exchange for providing a favorable final inspection report.
The contractor, who had been seeking the report for two months, alerted the vigilance team after Ray demanded the bribe. Acting swiftly, the team set a trap and apprehended Ray while he was exchanging cash in a park near his residence.
Subsequent searches of Ray's properties revealed Rs 9,53,200 in undisclosed cash. A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of Ray's alleged corrupt activities.
