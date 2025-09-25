Loss of a Visionary: The Tragic Passing of 'Sponge City' Pioneer Kongjian Yu
Renowned Chinese landscape architect Kongjian Yu died in a plane crash in Brazil. Known for his 'sponge cities' concept, Yu's work has influenced urban planning worldwide. He was in Brazil for a documentary on his contributions to ecological design. His passing marks a significant loss to the field of landscape architecture.
Chinese landscape architect Kongjian Yu tragically died in a plane crash in Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul state. The 62-year-old, celebrated for his pioneering 'sponge cities' concept, has been a transformative figure in urban planning, influencing design from China to the U.S. and Russia.
The aircraft, carrying Yu and three others, including the pilot and two filmmakers, went down in the Pantanal wetlands near Aquidauana. Regarded as a global reference in combining environmental protection with urban living, Yu's death was mourned by figures such as Brazil's President Lula da Silva.
Yu's notable contributions were highlighted last week at the opening of the Sao Paulo International Architecture Biennale. Despite the profound loss, his legacy lives on through his work and the ongoing impact of his firm's projects, where ecological function meets artistic expression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
