Left Menu

Loss of a Visionary: The Tragic Passing of 'Sponge City' Pioneer Kongjian Yu

Renowned Chinese landscape architect Kongjian Yu died in a plane crash in Brazil. Known for his 'sponge cities' concept, Yu's work has influenced urban planning worldwide. He was in Brazil for a documentary on his contributions to ecological design. His passing marks a significant loss to the field of landscape architecture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:21 IST
Loss of a Visionary: The Tragic Passing of 'Sponge City' Pioneer Kongjian Yu

Chinese landscape architect Kongjian Yu tragically died in a plane crash in Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul state. The 62-year-old, celebrated for his pioneering 'sponge cities' concept, has been a transformative figure in urban planning, influencing design from China to the U.S. and Russia.

The aircraft, carrying Yu and three others, including the pilot and two filmmakers, went down in the Pantanal wetlands near Aquidauana. Regarded as a global reference in combining environmental protection with urban living, Yu's death was mourned by figures such as Brazil's President Lula da Silva.

Yu's notable contributions were highlighted last week at the opening of the Sao Paulo International Architecture Biennale. Despite the profound loss, his legacy lives on through his work and the ongoing impact of his firm's projects, where ecological function meets artistic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Unveils Puzzle Parking Solution: A Push for Infrastructure Reform

Delhi Unveils Puzzle Parking Solution: A Push for Infrastructure Reform

 India
2
Modi Champions Self-Reliance and GST Reform Amidst Defence Advancements

Modi Champions Self-Reliance and GST Reform Amidst Defence Advancements

 India
3
Choe Son Hui's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Sino-Korean Ties

Choe Son Hui's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Sino-Korean Ties

 Global
4
Seven-Year Sentence for Culpable Homicide in Bhiwandi Case

Seven-Year Sentence for Culpable Homicide in Bhiwandi Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025