Delhi Court Grants Bail to Samir Modi in Rape Case

Samir Modi, a relative of the fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, was granted bail on Thursday by a Delhi court in connection with a rape case. The court proceedings were held before Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharb, who set the bail amount at Rs 5 lakh alongside other conditions, as confirmed by an insider.

The decision came following allegations as described in the FIR, accusing Samir Modi of repeated rape and issuing threats against the complainant. These events reportedly dated back to 2019, wherein Modi allegedly deceived the victim with false promises of career advancements in the fashion and lifestyle industry, subsequently coercing her into non-consensual encounters.

While a thorough order is still pending from the court, the case highlights serious accusations against Modi, further marring the reputation of the influential Modi family. The legal proceedings continue to unfold amid significant public and media scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)