Italy Dispatches Naval Support for Embattled Gaza Aid Flotilla

Italy has bolstered its support for the international aid flotilla delivering humanitarian supplies to Gaza, dispatching a second naval ship following attacks by drones. Defence Minister Guido Crosetto announced the decision as part of efforts to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is challenging Israel's naval blockade.

The flotilla includes around 50 civilian vessels and activists such as Swedish climate leader Greta Thunberg. The Italian government, concerned about safety, suggests rerouting aid through Israeli ports but remains ready to assist. Spain has mirrored Italy's commitment by sending its own warship to support the mission.

Crosetto cautioned against further attempts to breach the blockade, recommending that activists agree to an Italian proposal for structured delivery. With tensions high and activism persistent, the GSF plans to proceed cautiously into international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)