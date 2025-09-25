Left Menu

Italy Dispatches Naval Support for Embattled Gaza Aid Flotilla

Italy has sent a second naval ship to support an international aid flotilla under drone attack while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla, which includes Greta Thunberg among its activists, seeks to break Israel's blockade. Italy advises alternative aid delivery through Israeli ports.

Italy Dispatches Naval Support for Embattled Gaza Aid Flotilla
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy has bolstered its support for the international aid flotilla delivering humanitarian supplies to Gaza, dispatching a second naval ship following attacks by drones. Defence Minister Guido Crosetto announced the decision as part of efforts to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is challenging Israel's naval blockade.

The flotilla includes around 50 civilian vessels and activists such as Swedish climate leader Greta Thunberg. The Italian government, concerned about safety, suggests rerouting aid through Israeli ports but remains ready to assist. Spain has mirrored Italy's commitment by sending its own warship to support the mission.

Crosetto cautioned against further attempts to breach the blockade, recommending that activists agree to an Italian proposal for structured delivery. With tensions high and activism persistent, the GSF plans to proceed cautiously into international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

