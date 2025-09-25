Left Menu

Land Dispute Escalates to Fatal Shooting in Dausa

A woman was fatally shot amid a land dispute in Dausa, leading to village outrage. Villagers protested by blocking a major highway, demanding arrests. The incident stemmed from a longstanding boundary dispute, escalating to violence and resulting in several injuries. The suspects remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:28 IST
A 52-year-old woman was tragically killed over a land dispute in Dausa district, leaving villagers outraged, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in Bagdiyon ki Baas village, where protests erupted with villagers placing the woman's body outside a police station. They blocked the Alwar-Sikandra highway, demanding swift justice.

The dispute arose from a long-standing boundary disagreement between the families of the deceased, Kailashi Devi, and Pappuram. The altercation escalated when Pappuram's relative allegedly shot Devi. Multiple injuries were reported, and the suspects have fled, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

