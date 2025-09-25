Land Dispute Escalates to Fatal Shooting in Dausa

A 52-year-old woman was tragically killed over a land dispute in Dausa district, leaving villagers outraged, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in Bagdiyon ki Baas village, where protests erupted with villagers placing the woman's body outside a police station. They blocked the Alwar-Sikandra highway, demanding swift justice.

The dispute arose from a long-standing boundary disagreement between the families of the deceased, Kailashi Devi, and Pappuram. The altercation escalated when Pappuram's relative allegedly shot Devi. Multiple injuries were reported, and the suspects have fled, police said.

