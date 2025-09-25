Global Ban on Biological Weapons Gains Support
Russia expresses support for a global ban on biological weapons, following U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal. Trump urged nations to leverage Artificial Intelligence for compliance verification at the United Nations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov termed the initiative significant and confirmed Russia's willingness to participate in the renunciation process.
In a significant development, Russia has endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for a comprehensive global prohibition on biological weapons. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the support on Thursday, highlighting the critical nature of Trump's call.
During his speech at the United Nations, Trump appealed to all countries to collaborate in halting the creation and proliferation of biological weapons permanently. He suggested employing Artificial Intelligence as a tool for ensuring compliance with this proposed global initiative.
Peskov, speaking on behalf of the Kremlin, described the initiative as brilliant and affirmed Russia's readiness to engage in the process. He also emphasized the need for formalizing this renunciation at the international level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
