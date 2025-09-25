UK Faces Legal Challenge Over Palestinian Group Ban

On Thursday, the British government attempted to block the co-founder of Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian campaign group, from legally contesting the organization's proscription under anti-terrorism laws. The group, noted for its activities against Israel-affiliated entities in the UK, has engaged in acts such as spraying red paint, obstructing entrances, and causing equipment damage.

Since its designation as a terrorist organization in July, Palestine Action has seen over 1,000 people arrested for displaying support. Its co-founder, Huda Ammori, received permission to challenge the ban, arguing it unfairly restricts freedom of expression. The Home Office is appealing for the case to be shifted from the High Court to a specialized tribunal.

The ruling came shortly after Palestine Action members infiltrated the RAF Brize Norton airbase, damaging planes, resulting in prosecution for four members. Focused on the Israeli defense firm, Elbit Systems, the government cited a specific raid at its site as a reason for the ban. Israel continues to deny war crimes allegations in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)