Left Menu

Sectarian Violence Erupts Over Ahmadi Burial in Pakistan

Religious tensions escalated in Punjab, Pakistan, as extremists obstructed the burial of an Ahmadi woman, leading to violent clashes. The minority Ahmadi community, historically marginalized, faced violence from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's radical members over burial rights, highlighting deep sectarian divisions and ongoing discrimination challenges Ahmadis face in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:04 IST
Sectarian Violence Erupts Over Ahmadi Burial in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Religious tensions flared in Punjab, Pakistan, as extremists blocked the burial of an Ahmadi woman, inciting violent clashes. According to Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan, members of the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan attacked the homes and businesses of Ahmadis over the incident.

The burial conflict occurred in Piru Chak, Sialkot District, approximately 130 km from Lahore, when extremists objected to the interment of Qudsia Tabassum, who died this week, in the local graveyard. The graveyard has historically been used by Ahmadis after the Partition in 1947 but is also shared with people from other sects.

Despite their self-identification as Muslims, Ahmadis have been declared non-Muslims by Pakistan's Parliament since 1974, facing severe restrictions on their religious practices. This latest incident underscores the persistent sectarian tensions and highlights the challenges faced by minority communities in Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

 Global
2
Delhi BJP's Architectural Marvel: A New Chapter on DDU Marg

Delhi BJP's Architectural Marvel: A New Chapter on DDU Marg

 India
3
53 crore bank accounts opened in last 10 years to give poorest of poor access to banking: Amit Shah.

53 crore bank accounts opened in last 10 years to give poorest of poor acces...

 India
4
TNCC Chief Defends Loyalty Amid Palaniswami's Criticisms

TNCC Chief Defends Loyalty Amid Palaniswami's Criticisms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025