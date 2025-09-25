Sectarian Violence Erupts Over Ahmadi Burial in Pakistan

Religious tensions flared in Punjab, Pakistan, as extremists blocked the burial of an Ahmadi woman, inciting violent clashes. According to Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan, members of the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan attacked the homes and businesses of Ahmadis over the incident.

The burial conflict occurred in Piru Chak, Sialkot District, approximately 130 km from Lahore, when extremists objected to the interment of Qudsia Tabassum, who died this week, in the local graveyard. The graveyard has historically been used by Ahmadis after the Partition in 1947 but is also shared with people from other sects.

Despite their self-identification as Muslims, Ahmadis have been declared non-Muslims by Pakistan's Parliament since 1974, facing severe restrictions on their religious practices. This latest incident underscores the persistent sectarian tensions and highlights the challenges faced by minority communities in Pakistan.