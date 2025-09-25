Russia's embassy in Copenhagen has categorically rejected rumors linking Moscow to recent suspicious drone activities in Denmark. These allegations were described as 'absurd' by the embassy on Thursday.

In a detailed statement released on Telegram, Russian officials characterized the disturbances at Danish airports as a 'staged provocation.' The statement suggested that these incidents were being leveraged to heighten tensions between the involved parties.

The diplomatic discourse comes amid increasing speculation and geopolitical pressures. Russia's firm denial is intended to quell any assumptions pointing towards its involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)