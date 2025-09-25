Left Menu

Russia Denies Involvement in Denmark Drone Incidents

Russia's embassy in Copenhagen dismissed allegations of its involvement in drone activities in Denmark, labeling them 'absurd.' In a Telegram statement, Russia referred to the disruptions at Danish airports as a 'staged provocation' aiming to escalate ongoing tensions.

Updated: 25-09-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:04 IST
Russia's embassy in Copenhagen has categorically rejected rumors linking Moscow to recent suspicious drone activities in Denmark. These allegations were described as 'absurd' by the embassy on Thursday.

In a detailed statement released on Telegram, Russian officials characterized the disturbances at Danish airports as a 'staged provocation.' The statement suggested that these incidents were being leveraged to heighten tensions between the involved parties.

The diplomatic discourse comes amid increasing speculation and geopolitical pressures. Russia's firm denial is intended to quell any assumptions pointing towards its involvement.

