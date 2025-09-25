Administrative Officer Faces Charges Over Rape Allegations in Himachal Pradesh
The state women's commission in Himachal Pradesh has urged an impartial probe into rape allegations against an administrative officer. The officer, accused of coercing a woman into relations under false marriage promises, is missing. The police are committed to ensuring justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh women's commission has urged a fair investigation into rape allegations against a state administrative officer in Una.
Commission chairperson Vidya Devi announced that the district's Superintendent of Police has pledged no leniency for the accused.
An FIR accuses the officer of coercing a woman into sexual relations under false marriage intentions. The officer remains untraceable, and police are actively pursuing the case.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Merz Calls for NATO's Firm Stance Against Airspace Violations
NATO Stands Firm on Airspace Defense: Rutte Backs Trump's Stance
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: A Call for Ceasefire Amidst Rising Casualties
Revolutionizing Nursing Education: SBU Launches First VR Center of Excellence
Trailblazing Leadership: Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy Appointed First Female Chairman of IACC AP & Telangana Chapter