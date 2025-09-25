Left Menu

Administrative Officer Faces Charges Over Rape Allegations in Himachal Pradesh

The state women's commission in Himachal Pradesh has urged an impartial probe into rape allegations against an administrative officer. The officer, accused of coercing a woman into relations under false marriage promises, is missing. The police are committed to ensuring justice.

  • India

The Himachal Pradesh women's commission has urged a fair investigation into rape allegations against a state administrative officer in Una.

Commission chairperson Vidya Devi announced that the district's Superintendent of Police has pledged no leniency for the accused.

An FIR accuses the officer of coercing a woman into sexual relations under false marriage intentions. The officer remains untraceable, and police are actively pursuing the case.

