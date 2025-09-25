Left Menu

Women in Command: The Battle for Permanent Commission

The Centre defended its policy on granting permanent commission to Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers, stating compliance with Supreme Court verdicts. While SSC officers challenged denials of commission, the Centre claimed no gender bias exists, asserting an unbiased selection process. Verdict awaited on related Navy, Air Force, and coast guard cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:38 IST
Women in Command: The Battle for Permanent Commission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Centre has staunchly defended its policy regarding the granting of permanent commission to female Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in the Army. The assertion was made before the Supreme Court amid ongoing debates about fairness and gender equality within military ranks.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre and the Army, maintained that previous Supreme Court verdicts, namely the 2020 Babita Puniya and 2021 Nitisha cases, were being followed without discrimination. However, the Army faces allegations of not completely correcting its commission-granting policies post these verdicts.

Senior advocates for the women officers argued against perceived discrimination, emphasizing their service in challenging operations. The top court's bench reserved its verdict as the hearing extends to similar cases involving the Navy, Air Force, and coast guard, with the Centre committed to a gender-neutral approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Govt cancels FCRA licence of activist Sonam Wangchuk-led Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh: Order.

Govt cancels FCRA licence of activist Sonam Wangchuk-led Students' Education...

 India
2
Global Tech Giants Unite at 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition

Global Tech Giants Unite at 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition

 India
3
Honoring the Departed: A Noble Gesture of Body Donation in Mandsaur

Honoring the Departed: A Noble Gesture of Body Donation in Mandsaur

 India
4
We infused Rs 3.10 lakh crore capital in banking sector: Union minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.

We infused Rs 3.10 lakh crore capital in banking sector: Union minister Amit...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025