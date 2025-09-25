Women in Command: The Battle for Permanent Commission

In a significant legal development, the Centre has staunchly defended its policy regarding the granting of permanent commission to female Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in the Army. The assertion was made before the Supreme Court amid ongoing debates about fairness and gender equality within military ranks.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre and the Army, maintained that previous Supreme Court verdicts, namely the 2020 Babita Puniya and 2021 Nitisha cases, were being followed without discrimination. However, the Army faces allegations of not completely correcting its commission-granting policies post these verdicts.

Senior advocates for the women officers argued against perceived discrimination, emphasizing their service in challenging operations. The top court's bench reserved its verdict as the hearing extends to similar cases involving the Navy, Air Force, and coast guard, with the Centre committed to a gender-neutral approach.

