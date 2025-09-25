Chhattisgarh High Court Orders Resumption of CBI Probe into Alleged Crore Rupee Embezzlement
The Chhattisgarh High Court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue its probe into an alleged large-scale embezzlement at two institutions aimed at aiding persons with disabilities. This move comes after previous court orders and Supreme Court involvement, highlighting potential corruption involving bureaucrats and significant state funds.
The Chhattisgarh High Court has mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation to resume its inquiry into alleged financial misappropriation worth crores at institutions meant to assist persons with disabilities in the state. The probe, originally initiated in 2020, includes scrutiny of several bureaucrats connected to the financial discrepancies.
This directive follows a Public Interest Litigation filed by Kundan Singh Thakur, leading to an earlier High Court order that was later remitted by the Supreme Court for fresh consideration. The investigation involves examining the involvement of officials from dissolved bodies like the State Resource Centre and the Physical Referral Rehabilitation Centre.
The High Court's recent decision emphasizes the necessity of a thorough CBI investigation into potential corruption within state-funded initiatives, potentially totaling several hundred crores. The court has given a clear mandate for transparency and expedited proceedings to address the outlined irregularities.
