Narcotics Bust: Police Nab Alleged Drug Peddler in Kulgam

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district made a significant arrest on Thursday, apprehending an individual suspected of drug peddling.

A statement from a police spokesperson revealed the capture of Waseem Ahmad Reshi during routine vehicle inspections, leading to the seizure of heroin-like substances weighing 4.8 grams.

Immediate action was taken, and Reshi was detained, with a formal case registered at the Police Station in Qazigund, paving the way for further investigation into his drug distribution network.

