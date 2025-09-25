Left Menu

Narcotics Bust: Police Nab Alleged Drug Peddler in Kulgam

In Kulgam district, police arrested Waseem Ahmad Reshi on drug charges. During a vehicle check, officers found 4.8 grams of heroin-like substance on him. He was taken into custody, and a case was registered at Qazigund Police Station. Investigations on his network and sources are underway.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district made a significant arrest on Thursday, apprehending an individual suspected of drug peddling.

A statement from a police spokesperson revealed the capture of Waseem Ahmad Reshi during routine vehicle inspections, leading to the seizure of heroin-like substances weighing 4.8 grams.

Immediate action was taken, and Reshi was detained, with a formal case registered at the Police Station in Qazigund, paving the way for further investigation into his drug distribution network.

