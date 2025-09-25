Narcotics Bust: Police Nab Alleged Drug Peddler in Kulgam
In Kulgam district, police arrested Waseem Ahmad Reshi on drug charges. During a vehicle check, officers found 4.8 grams of heroin-like substance on him. He was taken into custody, and a case was registered at Qazigund Police Station. Investigations on his network and sources are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district made a significant arrest on Thursday, apprehending an individual suspected of drug peddling.
A statement from a police spokesperson revealed the capture of Waseem Ahmad Reshi during routine vehicle inspections, leading to the seizure of heroin-like substances weighing 4.8 grams.
Immediate action was taken, and Reshi was detained, with a formal case registered at the Police Station in Qazigund, paving the way for further investigation into his drug distribution network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigations Impact
Controversy Surrounds Air India Crash Investigation as Captain's Family Defends His Actions
Drones Disrupt Danish Airspace: Hybrid Attacks Under Investigation
Thane Police Pioneer India's First Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell