Left Menu

CBI Challenges Lalu Prasad Yadav's Bid to Quash 'Land-for-Jobs' FIR

The CBI opposed Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea in Delhi High Court to quash the FIR in the land-for-jobs scam, urging it be rejected due to delay. The case, tied to Yadav's stint as railway minister, involves appointments linked to land deals, filed over two years past the cognisance order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:11 IST
CBI Challenges Lalu Prasad Yadav's Bid to Quash 'Land-for-Jobs' FIR
Lalu Prasad Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has strongly opposed a plea by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, seeking to quash an FIR in the high-stakes land-for-jobs scam. The plea was brought before the Delhi High Court and is being challenged on multiple procedural grounds.

The CBI's objections were centered around the plea's perceived lack of timeliness and proper jurisdiction. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju argued in court that Yadav's petition is inadmissible due to the elapsed period for filing. Filed over two years after the chargesheet cognisance, the case timeline does not support Yadav's quashing petition.

The case, concerning appointments made in the Indian Railways' Group D positions, raises significant legal questions. Alleged to involve land deals made during Yadav's tenure as railway minister, the investigation is also contested for lack of proper sanction to prosecute. Despite challenges, the Supreme Court refused to stay trial proceedings, marking the case's complexity and high-profile nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Supports Flood-Affected Farmers

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Supports Flood-Affected Farmers

 India
2
Delhi Government Tackles Monsoon Menace: Strategic Measures to Address Flooding

Delhi Government Tackles Monsoon Menace: Strategic Measures to Address Flood...

 India
3
Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: First French President Heading to Jail

Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: First French President Heading to Jail

 Global
4
Trinamool Congress Shakes Up Education Committees Ahead of Elections

Trinamool Congress Shakes Up Education Committees Ahead of Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025