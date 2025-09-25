Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Sanaa Amid Drone Attack Aftermath

Israeli forces struck Sanaa, Yemen, following a Houthi drone attack on Israel's Eilat. This exchange is part of ongoing hostilities involving Houthi militants and Israel, linked to the Gaza conflict. The strikes targeted areas in southern and western Sanaa, occurring during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:13 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Sanaa Amid Drone Attack Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces launched airstrikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Thursday, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV and local residents. The strikes come a day after a Houthi drone attack targeted a hotel in Israel's Red Sea resort of Eilat.

This recent escalation marks over a year of persistent attacks and counterstrikes between Houthi militants in Yemen and Israel, stemming from the wider conflict linked to the ongoing war in Gaza. Yemeni residents reported that the airstrikes focused on southern and western regions of Sanaa.

Al Masirah TV provided limited details on the assault, while Israeli officials have yet to comment on the situation. The strikes coincided with a pre-recorded address by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Supports Flood-Affected Farmers

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Supports Flood-Affected Farmers

 India
2
Delhi Government Tackles Monsoon Menace: Strategic Measures to Address Flooding

Delhi Government Tackles Monsoon Menace: Strategic Measures to Address Flood...

 India
3
Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: First French President Heading to Jail

Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: First French President Heading to Jail

 Global
4
Trinamool Congress Shakes Up Education Committees Ahead of Elections

Trinamool Congress Shakes Up Education Committees Ahead of Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025