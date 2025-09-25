Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Sanaa Amid Drone Attack Aftermath
Israeli forces struck Sanaa, Yemen, following a Houthi drone attack on Israel's Eilat. This exchange is part of ongoing hostilities involving Houthi militants and Israel, linked to the Gaza conflict. The strikes targeted areas in southern and western Sanaa, occurring during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi.
Israeli forces launched airstrikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Thursday, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV and local residents. The strikes come a day after a Houthi drone attack targeted a hotel in Israel's Red Sea resort of Eilat.
This recent escalation marks over a year of persistent attacks and counterstrikes between Houthi militants in Yemen and Israel, stemming from the wider conflict linked to the ongoing war in Gaza. Yemeni residents reported that the airstrikes focused on southern and western regions of Sanaa.
Al Masirah TV provided limited details on the assault, while Israeli officials have yet to comment on the situation. The strikes coincided with a pre-recorded address by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
