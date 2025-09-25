Left Menu

Court Extends Remand for Bathinda Youth Involved in Explosive Incidents

A court extended the police remand of Gurpreet Singh, a 19-year-old from Bathinda, for five days. Singh, a law student, was involved in two explosions at his home linked to combustible chemicals. Investigations reveal he viewed radicalized online content about explosives, leading to the incidents that resulted in his injuries.

Gurpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The local court in Bathinda has extended the remand of Gurpreet Singh, a 19-year-old law student, by five days. Singh, hailing from Jeeda village, is at the center of an investigation concerning twin explosions at his residence.

Initial police remand began on September 18, shortly after Singh's arrest, following his discharge from AIIMS Bathinda. The young man suffered significant injuries and underwent amputation of his right hand after an accident involving combustible chemicals on September 10. Subsequent police inquiries uncovered his engagement with radicalized content focusing on chemical explosives.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Khushpreet Singh confirmed that investigations remain ongoing. Preliminary reports suggest that the explosions occurred when Gurpreet attempted to assemble explosive material at home, which he had ordered online. Authorities continue to explore the full extent of Singh's activities and their motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

