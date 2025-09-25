Social Media Post Lands Telanganan in Legal Hot Water
A Telangana man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly posting inflammatory content on social media, which incited animosity between groups and insulted police. The incident originated during his stay in Tanzania. Authorities detained him upon returning to India after issuing a Look Out Circular.
A 43-year-old man from Adilabad district in Telangana has been taken into custody in Mumbai for allegedly posting provocative content on social media, causing animosity between groups and insulting law enforcement.
The accused, who had been residing in Tanzania, reportedly shared inflammatory text and voice messages through an instant messaging platform. He was prompted by the arrest of a rowdy-sheeter.
Authorities registered a case earlier this year and issued a Look Out Circular to track him. Upon his arrival in India, immigration authorities detained him, and Adilabad police subsequently arrested him. His passport and two cell phones were confiscated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
