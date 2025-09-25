Left Menu

Courtroom Clash: Press Freedom vs. Gag Orders

Newslaundry challenges a government gag order to take down content about Adani Enterprises in the Delhi High Court, highlighting concerns over press freedom. A judge stayed the order for some appellants, while Adani refrains from demanding further content removal. The hearing continues on September 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development concerning press freedom, digital news platform Newslaundry contested a gag order in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, arguing against government directives to remove content related to Adani Enterprises. The government allegedly became overly enthusiastic about a court order requesting content removal, fostering fears of press suppression.

Justice Sachin Datta presided over the hearing of Newslaundry and senior journalist Ravish Kumar, who are disputing the government's request to eliminate multiple reports and videos about the Adani Group. Adani Enterprises declared it would not demand the removal of any new content from Newslaundry at present.

The case highlighted concerns over an initial trial court's directive, which was halted by a sessions court for appellants. The ongoing discourse underscores tensions between safeguarding reputation and maintaining freedom of the press. Further proceedings are slated for September 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

