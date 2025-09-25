Courtroom Clash: Press Freedom vs. Gag Orders
Newslaundry challenges a government gag order to take down content about Adani Enterprises in the Delhi High Court, highlighting concerns over press freedom. A judge stayed the order for some appellants, while Adani refrains from demanding further content removal. The hearing continues on September 26.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development concerning press freedom, digital news platform Newslaundry contested a gag order in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, arguing against government directives to remove content related to Adani Enterprises. The government allegedly became overly enthusiastic about a court order requesting content removal, fostering fears of press suppression.
Justice Sachin Datta presided over the hearing of Newslaundry and senior journalist Ravish Kumar, who are disputing the government's request to eliminate multiple reports and videos about the Adani Group. Adani Enterprises declared it would not demand the removal of any new content from Newslaundry at present.
The case highlighted concerns over an initial trial court's directive, which was halted by a sessions court for appellants. The ongoing discourse underscores tensions between safeguarding reputation and maintaining freedom of the press. Further proceedings are slated for September 26.
