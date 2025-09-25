Left Menu

Tense Peace: Security Situation in Ladakh Under Control After Clashes

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta affirms that the security situation in Ladakh is stable post-violence in Leh, where four died and 90 were injured. Strict measures are in place with several arrests made. Gupta called for peace and development, warning against those trying to disrupt harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The security situation in Ladakh remains stable, according to Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta. This comes after recent clashes in Leh town led to four deaths and 90 injuries. Gupta assured that his administration has implemented all necessary steps, including arrests, to prevent further violence.

He highlighted that some individuals are intent on disturbing peace and development in the region. However, measures, such as the strict enforcement of section 163 of BNSS, were enacted to maintain order. Out of 90 injured, only 19 remain in the hospital as others have been discharged or are expected to be soon.

Gupta urged Ladakh residents to isolate disruptors and warned of action against those inciting unrest with references to instability in neighboring countries. The Home Ministry has issued a statement regarding the violence and the involvement of certain individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

