Court Grants Temporary Relief to Journalist in Adani Defamation Case

A Delhi court provided temporary relief to journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, allowing him to bypass an order demanding the removal of allegedly defamatory content against Adani Enterprises. The court awaits further hearings and has asked the senior civil judge to consider legal principles of interim injunctions before passing fresh orders.

Updated: 25-09-2025 21:04 IST
  • India

A Delhi court has provided temporary reprieve to journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta in a defamation case involving Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). The court stated Thakurta is not required to comply with the order demanding the removal of allegedly defamatory content until further notice.

Judge Sunil Chaudhary mandated the involvement of Thakurta in the hearings slated for September 26, emphasizing the need to adhere to established legal principles concerning interim injunctions. The decision emerged as Thakurta challenged a previous directive issued on September 6.

The case against Thakurta, along with several other journalists and organizations, stemmed from AEL's defamation complaint, leading to demands for the removal of contentious material from multiple platforms. The latest court ruling highlighted the oversight of due process, restoring open deliberations between the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

