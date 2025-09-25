Left Menu

Spanish Navy's Peaceful Escort for Gaza Flotilla

The Spanish Navy vessel accompanying the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza is non-threatening to any nation, including Israel, according to Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. Spain is ready to aid Belgian citizens on the flotilla and is discussing assistance with Ireland.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Spanish Navy vessel assigned to escort the Global Sumud Flotilla en route to Gaza is non-threatening, especially to Israel, assured Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in a conversation with Reuters on Thursday.

Albares indicated Spain's readiness to help Belgian citizens onboard the flotilla, responding positively to Belgium's request. Moreover, discussions with Ireland have been initiated regarding potential assistance for Irish citizens.

This development underscores Spain's willingness to support international cooperation while maintaining diplomatic relations as the flotilla sails towards Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

