Spanish Navy's Peaceful Escort for Gaza Flotilla

The Spanish Navy vessel assigned to escort the Global Sumud Flotilla en route to Gaza is non-threatening, especially to Israel, assured Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in a conversation with Reuters on Thursday.

Albares indicated Spain's readiness to help Belgian citizens onboard the flotilla, responding positively to Belgium's request. Moreover, discussions with Ireland have been initiated regarding potential assistance for Irish citizens.

This development underscores Spain's willingness to support international cooperation while maintaining diplomatic relations as the flotilla sails towards Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)