Spanish Navy's Peaceful Escort for Gaza Flotilla
The Spanish Navy vessel accompanying the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza is non-threatening to any nation, including Israel, according to Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. Spain is ready to aid Belgian citizens on the flotilla and is discussing assistance with Ireland.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:16 IST
This development underscores Spain's willingness to support international cooperation while maintaining diplomatic relations as the flotilla sails towards Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
