NSG Commando Arrested in Barmer Murder

An NSG commando and another individual have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a man in Barmer, according to a senior official from the Rajasthan police.

NSG commando Champalal Jat and his friend Omprakash Jat, both from Saranu, were apprehended by the Rajasthan Police in Kapadvanj city, Gujarat. On September 17, Khetaram was returning home with friends when they crossed paths with Champalal and Omprakash. An altercation ensued, leading to an attack on Khetaram with sharp weapons, after which he succumbed to his injuries. The perpetrators fled the scene.

Police tracked the suspects using CCTV footage and pursued them from railway stations to eventually being tipped off about their hideout in Thunchal village, Kheda district. Head Constable Sawai Singh led the arrest operation. Meanwhile, the search for other suspects continues.