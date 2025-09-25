Left Menu

Extortion Threat and Arson: Unraveling the Jafrabad Showroom Owner's Ordeal

A showroom owner in Jafrabad, Delhi, received a Rs 1 crore extortion threat. A note demanding the money was allegedly posted by a prisoner from Mandoli jail. A related arson incident targeting the owner's shop is under investigation. Police are probing the link between the two cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:02 IST
Extortion Threat and Arson: Unraveling the Jafrabad Showroom Owner's Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, a showroom owner in Delhi's Jafrabad faces a grave threat as he received a Rs 1 crore extortion demand. Authorities were alerted when a menacing note was found pasted to his shop door, threatening his life if the payment isn't made.

Investigations revealed the extortion note could be linked to a prisoner in Mandoli jail. The case has prompted police action under sections related to extortion and criminal intimidation, and officers are working rigorously to track down the source of this threat.

Adding to the complexity, the showroom was allegedly set on fire by five men in August, prompting police to explore possible connections between the two attacks. Extensive reviews of CCTV footage are underway as multiple police teams aim to apprehend the culprits swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision in Odisha's Sundargarh District Claims Six Lives

Tragic Collision in Odisha's Sundargarh District Claims Six Lives

 India
2
U.S. Seeks to Disrupt Russia's Gas Dominance in Europe

U.S. Seeks to Disrupt Russia's Gas Dominance in Europe

 Global
3
Tragic Family Incident in Ballabgarh: Man Ends Life After Alleged Double Filicide

Tragic Family Incident in Ballabgarh: Man Ends Life After Alleged Double Fil...

 India
4
Azores Braces as Cyclone Gabrielle Approaches

Azores Braces as Cyclone Gabrielle Approaches

 Portugal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025