Extortion Threat and Arson: Unraveling the Jafrabad Showroom Owner's Ordeal

In a disturbing turn of events, a showroom owner in Delhi's Jafrabad faces a grave threat as he received a Rs 1 crore extortion demand. Authorities were alerted when a menacing note was found pasted to his shop door, threatening his life if the payment isn't made.

Investigations revealed the extortion note could be linked to a prisoner in Mandoli jail. The case has prompted police action under sections related to extortion and criminal intimidation, and officers are working rigorously to track down the source of this threat.

Adding to the complexity, the showroom was allegedly set on fire by five men in August, prompting police to explore possible connections between the two attacks. Extensive reviews of CCTV footage are underway as multiple police teams aim to apprehend the culprits swiftly.

