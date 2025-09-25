Left Menu

Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes as Grain Sales Surge

Argentina has reinstated export taxes on grains and by-products after hitting a $7 billion sales cap in just two days following a temporary suspension aimed at boosting foreign currency through accelerated agricultural sales. Tax exemptions on beef and poultry will persist without a cap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:06 IST
Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes as Grain Sales Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina has reimposed export taxes on grains and their by-products following a two-day suspension after the country reached its $7 billion sales target. This decision, announced by Argentina's ARCA fiscal agency on social media, marks a rapid sales achievement by the agricultural powerhouse.

On Monday, the Argentine government temporarily lifted export taxes on key crops, including soy, corn, wheat, and their derivatives, such as biodiesel. The suspension aimed to entice overseas sales and raise crucial dollars to stabilize the struggling peso. As one of the largest grain exporters globally, Argentina heavily depends on agriculture to bring in foreign currency.

The tax exemption was initially planned to be in effect until the end of October or until exports hit the $7 billion mark, a milestone reached in just 48 hours. The government has confirmed that tax suspensions on beef and poultry exports will carry on until the end of October, unrestricted by sales limits, as per presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision in Odisha's Sundargarh District Claims Six Lives

Tragic Collision in Odisha's Sundargarh District Claims Six Lives

 India
2
U.S. Seeks to Disrupt Russia's Gas Dominance in Europe

U.S. Seeks to Disrupt Russia's Gas Dominance in Europe

 Global
3
Tragic Family Incident in Ballabgarh: Man Ends Life After Alleged Double Filicide

Tragic Family Incident in Ballabgarh: Man Ends Life After Alleged Double Fil...

 India
4
Azores Braces as Cyclone Gabrielle Approaches

Azores Braces as Cyclone Gabrielle Approaches

 Portugal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025