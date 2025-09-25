Trump's Strategic Judo: Oil Deals, F-35s, and Turkish Diplomacy

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, President Donald Trump suggested the United States might lift sanctions on Turkey, potentially reviving F-35 jet sales, during a key meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Trump emphasized the need for Ankara to cease importing Russian oil as part of these negotiations.

This marked Erdogan's first trip to the White House in six years, amid Turkey's eagerness to negotiate major arms and trade agreements with a U.S. administration open to transactional diplomacy. Sitting alongside Erdogan in the Oval Office, Trump praised the Turkish leader as a 'very tough man,' while underlining their discussion topics, including Turkey's Russian oil purchases.

The meeting points to a thaw in relations as both countries, despite past frictions, align on issues like Syria. However, sharp disagreements persist over U.S.-Israeli relations and Turkish opposition to actions in Gaza, setting the stage for potentially contentious talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)