Sabarimala Controversy: Congress and NSS Clash Over Secular Stance

The Congress Party seeks to reconcile with the Nair Service Society (NSS) after the latter expressed trust in the ruling LDF on the Sabarimala issue. The NSS criticized Congress for distancing itself from Hindu voters. Both parties are maintaining their own political and community positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:24 IST
In a significant political development, the Congress Party is striving to mend fences with the Nair Service Society (NSS) following the latter's endorsement of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala concerning the Sabarimala temple issue.

The NSS has taken a firm stance in favor of traditional rituals, criticizing Congress's perceived alienation from Hindu voters. Political and community groups defend their respective positions, amidst heightened electoral stakes.

Despite differences, Congress assures that any lapses in communication with the NSS will be addressed, seeking to mitigate controversies ahead of upcoming elections while maintaining a secular approach to encompassing varied community views.

