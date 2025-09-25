Sabarimala Controversy: Congress and NSS Clash Over Secular Stance

In a significant political development, the Congress Party is striving to mend fences with the Nair Service Society (NSS) following the latter's endorsement of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala concerning the Sabarimala temple issue.

The NSS has taken a firm stance in favor of traditional rituals, criticizing Congress's perceived alienation from Hindu voters. Political and community groups defend their respective positions, amidst heightened electoral stakes.

Despite differences, Congress assures that any lapses in communication with the NSS will be addressed, seeking to mitigate controversies ahead of upcoming elections while maintaining a secular approach to encompassing varied community views.