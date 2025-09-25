Tragedy Unfolds: Deadly Prison Riot in Ecuador
A violent prison riot in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, near the Colombian border, resulted in at least 17 deaths. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine its causes and clarify details.
- Ecuador
A violent outbreak erupted in Esmeraldas, a northern city in Ecuador, resulting in at least 17 fatalities during a prison riot, authorities reported on Thursday.
The incident is currently under investigation as officials work to uncover the circumstances leading to the deadly confrontation.
The prison agency is committed to a thorough examination to provide answers and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
