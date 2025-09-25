Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Deadly Prison Riot in Ecuador

A violent prison riot in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, near the Colombian border, resulted in at least 17 deaths. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine its causes and clarify details.

Updated: 25-09-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

A violent outbreak erupted in Esmeraldas, a northern city in Ecuador, resulting in at least 17 fatalities during a prison riot, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident is currently under investigation as officials work to uncover the circumstances leading to the deadly confrontation.

The prison agency is committed to a thorough examination to provide answers and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

