Maharashtra Government Implements Flood Relief Measures

The Maharashtra government has announced financial relief measures for regions affected by floods. Compensation includes aid for families of deceased individuals, crop and livestock losses, and damaged homes. The assistance aims to mitigate the financial impact of extreme rainfall, particularly in the Marathwada region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:10 IST
The Maharashtra government has rolled out a series of financial relief measures aimed at supporting victims of recent floods across the state. These measures include compensatory packages for families who have lost loved ones, as well as those who have endured damage to their crops, livestock, and homes.

According to officials, bereaved families will receive Rs 4 lakh each, while compensations for lost livestock have been established at varied rates, such as Rs 37,500 per milch animal and Rs 32,000 per draught animal. Poultry farmers are offered Rs 100 per bird, with a cap of Rs 10,000 per family.

The relief package further extends to farmers enduring crop devastation, with financial support evaluated per hectare. Rainfed, irrigated, and perennial crops are detailed with distinct compensation rates, reflecting the massive impact on agriculture, especially in hard-hit Marathwada.

