Police Constable Nabbed in Kidnapping and Ransom Plot

A shocking case of abduction surfaced when a police constable, along with two accomplices, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a young man and demanding a hefty ransom of Rs 5 lakh. Officials from the police department confirmed the arrest, bringing light to this alarming betrayal of duty.

The prime accused, Constable Monu Talan, also known as Sonu, orchestrated the kidnapping scheme with his partners Rahul Singh and Rajkumar. They allegedly abducted 22-year-old Harshvardhan from Rampur Chandrasaini in Agra district. The trio's plot came to light after a ransom call was made to the victim's family.

Acting swiftly, police traced the suspects' whereabouts using mobile location tracking, leading them to recover both the victim and an unregistered i20 car used for the crime. DCP (City) Sonam Kumar confirmed the arrests, stating that a case of kidnapping for ransom has been filed and the accused were remanded to judicial custody.

