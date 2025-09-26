Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny
The Trump administration has advocated for a significant overhaul of the global asylum system, citing rampant abuses. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau presented the proposal to several countries during the UN General Assembly. The plan seeks to redefine asylum as temporary and not a choice-based right, raising concerns among human rights groups.
The Trump administration is seeking international support to overhaul the global asylum system, which officials claim has been subject to widespread abuse since its inception following World War II.
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau addressed the issue during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, emphasizing the importance of reform to preserve the system's integrity.
Human rights organizations express concern that the proposed changes could erode the foundational principles of asylum, particularly the protection against returning individuals to persecuting countries.
