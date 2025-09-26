Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: DOJ Pressures Charges Against Bolton Amid Internal Dissent

The U.S. Justice Department is pushing for charges against former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Despite concerns from some prosecutors, the pressure comes from senior leaders amid ongoing investigations into alleged Espionage Act violations. Bolton previously faced lawsuits over claims his memoir contained classified information, which were later dropped.

Senior leaders at the U.S. Justice Department are pushing for rapid charges against former National Security Adviser John Bolton, despite opposing views from some prosecutors. Sources familiar with the situation indicated the push follows the removal of Virginia's top federal prosecutor, a move connected to dissatisfaction over the pace of prosecutions targeting Trump critics, including Bolton and former FBI Director James Comey. The internal clash highlights escalating efforts by former President Trump to utilize the department for retribution.

Prosecutors involved in the Bolton investigation are experiencing pressure from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's office to advance the case to a grand jury as early as next week. This comes as the FBI continues to search for violations of the Espionage Act, discovering 'confidential' documents in Bolton's Maryland home and Washington office, revealing materials related to strategic U.S. communications and weaponry.

While the Justice Department, White House, and Bolton's representatives have declined to comment, a previous lawsuit regarding Bolton's 2020 book, accusing it of containing classified details and painting a critical picture of Trump's presidency, was dismissed during the Biden administration, with both the criminal investigation and lawsuit dropped.

