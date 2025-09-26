Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension
President Donald Trump firmly stated he would not permit Israel to annex the West Bank, despite pressures from Israeli politicians. The issue has heightened tensions, as Arab leaders fear annexation threatens the viability of a Palestinian state. Trump made these comments as Israeli PM Netanyahu was visiting New York.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his opposition to Israel annexing the West Bank, countering calls from certain far-right Israeli politicians aiming to expand sovereignty over the area. This contentious issue has sparked concerns among Arab leaders, with some discussing its implications with Trump at the United Nations General Assembly.
Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, unequivocally stated, "I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank." His comments came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to address the United Nations. Netanyahu's office has yet to comment on Trump's declarations.
Since capturing the West Bank in the 1967 war, Israeli settlements have expanded significantly, covered by a network of roads and infrastructure under Israeli governance. The E1 settlement project, which received final approval in August, threatens to bisect the occupied territory and sever it from East Jerusalem, challenging Palestinian statehood ambitions.
