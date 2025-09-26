Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to sell TikTok's U.S. operations, addressing national security concerns. Valued at $14 billion, the company is set to be largely American-owned, with key investors like Oracle involved. The move aims to protect American data while ensuring compliance with Chinese regulations.

Updated: 26-09-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 03:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday mandating the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to U.S. and global investors, citing national security requirements outlined in a 2024 law. Valued at $14 billion, the new company aims to secure American data privacy while garnering global investor interest.

Efforts are underway to align American and international investors, with key players such as Oracle and Silver Lake reportedly poised to take significant stakes. Vice President JD Vance revealed resistance from China's end, but Trump assured progress post-discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Despite the move, questions remain regarding ownership structure, especially concerning TikTok's powerful recommendation algorithm. Lawmakers emphasize the need for the deal to break ties with China, ensuring compliance with legal stipulations aimed at protecting U.S. users from foreign influence.

