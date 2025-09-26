Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

In a significant development, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday mandating the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to U.S. and global investors, citing national security requirements outlined in a 2024 law. Valued at $14 billion, the new company aims to secure American data privacy while garnering global investor interest.

Efforts are underway to align American and international investors, with key players such as Oracle and Silver Lake reportedly poised to take significant stakes. Vice President JD Vance revealed resistance from China's end, but Trump assured progress post-discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Despite the move, questions remain regarding ownership structure, especially concerning TikTok's powerful recommendation algorithm. Lawmakers emphasize the need for the deal to break ties with China, ensuring compliance with legal stipulations aimed at protecting U.S. users from foreign influence.